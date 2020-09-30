Episode 7 of “The People’s Lawyer” Podcast Available Today

HELENA – The seventh episode of Attorney General Tim Fox’s “The People’s Lawyer” podcast was released today, featuring an interview between Fox and North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Stenehjem, who served in the North Dakota House and Senate for a total of 24 years before being elected attorney general, talks about how his legislative experience impacted his perspective on the duties of attorney general. Fox and Stenehjem also discuss their roles on their respective state’s Land Boards, how/when attorneys general opinions are issued, as well as the importance of government transparency. Stenehjem is the longest-serving attorney general in North Dakota history, and currently the second-longest serving attorney general in the country.

The bi-weekly podcast is produced by NAAG, of which Fox is president. A total of eleven episodes run approximately 20 – 30 minutes in length; ten take the form of a conversation between Fox and his guests. Episodes address topics such as why careers in public service matter, consumer protection, the importance of government transparency, and a myriad of other issues that face states attorneys general. “The People’s Lawyer” is available for free download through Podbean and several other major streaming services. Episodes are also available on the Montana Department of Justice’s website.

Fox was elected president of NAAG on December 9, 2019. The organization was founded in 1907 to help attorneys general fulfill the responsibilities of their office and to assist in the delivery of high-quality legal services to the states and territorial jurisdictions.