BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Orange County Sergeant for Saving Teen from Suicide Attempt
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am incredibly proud of the compassionate and thoughtful work carried out by Sgt. Kathleen Ela. A law enforcement officer’s job is not always limited to issuing traffic tickets or responding to criminal activity. They stand ready to protect citizens in our communities regardless of the situation and, for that, we owe them a debt of gratitude. I’m grateful Sgt. Ela was there that day—alife depended on it.”
Earlier this year, Attorney General Moody became an ambassador to theJason Foundation—an organization dedicated to the prevention of youth suicide. The Jason Foundation works to combat the silent epidemic through educational and awareness programs that equip educators, parents, young people and youth workers with tools and resources to help identify and assist at-risk youth.
September isSuicide Prevention Month. The month is dedicated to raising awareness about taking action to prevent suicide by changing the conversation surrounding suicide through healing, help and hope. Having a conversation, providing support and helping those in need can prevent suicide and save lives.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, know there is help available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is accessible 24 hours a day at 1(800) 273-TALK.
To nominate a law enforcement officer, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign, clickhere.
# # #Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Supporting law enforcement is a top priority for Attorney General Moody and the mission of Back the Blue is to commend Florida’s brave law enforcement officers and Floridians who back them.