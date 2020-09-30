MnDOT to host virtual open house for Sandstone road construction project (Sept. 29, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT is hosting a virtual public open house on Thursday, Oct. 1, to present road construction improvements to Highway 123 and Highway 23 in Sandstone. The project begins next spring.

The improvements include roadway resurfacing from Highway 23 to Kettle River Bridge, realignment of Highway 123 and Highway 23 intersection, ADA updates, extended sidewalk along Main Street and Third Street, reconstruction of Hwy 123 from Park Avenue to Highway 30 and more.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. A virtual open house is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., with a formal presentation at 6:30. There will be time for questions before and after the presentation. For those without internet access, you can also contact the city of Sandstone at 320-245-5241 for in-person viewing options.

To learn more about the project and for a link to the virtual open house, visit the webpage at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy123-sandstone. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 721 2551. For those unable to attend the open house, a recording will be posted to the project webpage to view when convenient.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###