Oliver Bridge to close October 12-16 for routine inspection (Sept. 30, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — The Oliver Bridge, located over the St. Louis River at the junction of Minnesota Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105, will close daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-16, for a scheduled inspection.

The bridge will not close until 8:30 a.m. each day, and all equipment will be removed from the bridge and the bridge will be re-opened to traffic by 4:30 p.m. each day.

Changeable message signs will be in place by Tuesday, Oct. 6, to let bridge users know about the upcoming daytime closures. The signs will remain in place until the inspection work is complete.

This release is being issued on behalf of the CN Railway.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###