Associa Donates 100,000 Meals to North American Food Banks Through The Great Giveback Charitable Initiative

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently donated more than 100,000 meals to those in need through its Great Giveback—Give Food, Give Hope company-wide food drive.

Associa’s Great Giveback is a yearly endeavor that encourages and facilitates Associa employees in expanding the company’s commitment to building stronger communities and supporting neighbors. In previous years, Associa team members have dedicated their time to serving a variety of organizations and community projects, including the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, Meals-on-Wheels, and many more. For this year’s Great Giveback, team members across all Associa branch locations united to collect donations for a coordinated food-drive effort.

Associa knows that hunger and food insecurity pose challenges for communities across North America. According to data collected by Move for Hunger, 40 million Americans are food insecure and rely on 200 food banks that serve 63,000 affiliated pantries across the United States that help meet their needs. Research from Food Bank Canada shows that the network of over 700 food banks and food programs in Canada support up to one million potential visitors a month. While the necessity of donations to feed these hungry populations has always been great, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need to keep local food banks stocked. That’s why Associa used The Great Giveback of 2020 to collect food items for at-risk populations, making a collective impact on communities across North America.

Associa branches selected a local food bank of their choice and coordinated a contactless drop off location for donations collected in Associa offices. Associa client communities were also invited to participate in this year’s giveback event. A designated team at each branch, following local safety and health procedures, dropped off donations to the selected food bank or donation center.

Food items and financial donations from Associa team members and residents in Associa-managed communities helped supply over 100,000 meals to hungry families across North America. Combined, Associa provided donations to 35 food banks and pantries across 16 states and two Canadian provinces.

“Each year, the dedication of our employees and their passion for giving exceeds our expectations. This year’s special Give Food, Give Hope initiative was no exception,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Our team members saw an increased need for food donations and rallied together in an incredible, united way. Through our Great Giveback efforts, Associa continues to expand our charitable outreach and make a lasting difference in our communities, especially during these unprecedented times.”

Associa Nevada South in Las Vegas, Nevada, collected more than 8,300 food items and $2,100 for Project 150. Project 150 is a mission-based nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing, and training for local high school youths who are homeless, displaced, or disadvantaged. Residents and on-site staff at Associa Nevada South-managed community, Veer Towers, played a significant role in Associa’s food drive efforts, with their generous contributions to Project 150 and the important work they facilitate.

“Associa Nevada South is proud to support initiatives like our annual Great Giveback, which helps build and serve a variety of communities across North America. This year we challenged our employees and our valued clients to show that we are truly ‘Vegas Strong’ by providing much-needed donations during these difficult times,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, Associa Nevada South president. “We were proud of the way team members, residents, and the vendors that support our communities all selflessly stepped up with an incredible philanthropic commitment that will make a lasting difference in our community. We look forward to continuing these efforts each year.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

