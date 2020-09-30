Spotlight Beauty PR, Inc Introduces Young King Hair Care For Boys!

YOUNG KING x Black-owned hair care line for boys!

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young King Hair Care is the first and only natural hair care line internationally crafted for multicultural boys.

Founded by husband and wife Cora and Stefan Miller, the duo searched but couldn’t find hair products that suited the needs of their son and other boys with textured hair. There were plenty of options for women and girls, but nothing for boys.

Research confirmed their theory and they also discovered that black purchasing power grew 114% in the last 10 years and that last year alone black spending grew $1.4 trillion.

With over 20 years of combined experience in marketing, social responsibility and communications they got right to work. Together the Miller’s surveyed over 100 Moms to learn of their experiences and discuss needs. Research confirmed their theory – a demand for clean products for black and brown boys was clear.

Young King is plant-based, vegan and free from harmful ingredients. All products currently incorporate their signature, boy-approved scent. The brand’s current three items – Kids Leave-In Conditioner, Kids Essential Oils and Kids Curling Cream (each $14) – provide a simple three-step hair styling regimen that promotes textured hair health and growth.

According to the Miller’s the brand’s mission is to redefine male grooming by focusing on the next generation. Young King represents black and brown boys within the beauty industry by encouraging boys to show up with full confidence and present their best selves.

Most recently, the Founders participated in Target Takeoff, a renowned accelerator program that has helped numerous emerging brands. They met with Target leaders, industry experts and alumni from across the country.

For the moment, Young King Hair Care is available direct to consumer.

www.youngkinghaircare.com

