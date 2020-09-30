Uncover the secrets of caves and cave life Oct. 13 at MDC virtual program

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Many of us may not see them, but caves are very special habitats in Missouri; just as significant, important and diverse as forests or prairies. The Show-Me-State has more than 7,500 caves, and more are being discovered every year.

To help shed light on these dark worlds, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will present a special online program, Caves and Cave Life of Missouri, Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 P.M. This virtual program is free and open for all ages.

Learn why Missouri is often also called “The Cave State”. It’s home to more caves than any other state in the nation, except for Tennessee which has over 10,000. Along with all those caves comes an amazing diversity of cave life. The program will explore some of the more than 1,100 animal species recorded living in or using Missouri’s caves, including prehistoric ice age animals. Missouri’s caves even harbor some animals that are found nowhere else on Earth.

MDC naturalists will also discuss some of the unique challenges our fragile cave environments are currently facing. They’ll offer ways and advice to help participants who would like to explore caves for themselves, and how they can even contribute valuable citizen science that can aid researchers better understand these mysterious worlds.

Caves and Cave Life of Missouri is a free virtual program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6r. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link the day before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.