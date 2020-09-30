DIVOC Diagnostics LLC Receives Coveted EUA Acknowledgement from FDA for Rapid Serological COVID-19 Test
The test has 100% sensitivity and selectivity – making it one of the most accurate models on the market.
The serological test is by far the most informative test for the public - in one test you will know if you are infected, contagious, and at what phase in the disease the person is”IRVINE, CA, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divoc Diagnostics’ partner manufacturing plant, Jiangsu Well Biotech, is pleased to announce it has received its EUA acknowledge from the FDA for a rapid serological COVID-19 test assay called ORAWELL IgM / IgG Rapid Test. The antibody test has an impressive 100% sensitivity and selectivity (accuracy rate) and has been considered as one of the best in class.
ORAWELL’s products have been available to consumers in the U.S. for over 10 years. The extensive knowledge base of Well Biotech and Divoc Diagnosis LLC has led to advances of technologies, permitting such a high accuracy rate. Divoc has exclusive rights to market this product.
“The serological test is by far the most informative test for the public - in one test you will know if you are infected, contagious, and at what phase in the disease the person is,” says Dr. Weagle, a leading scientist of the team. “In addition, a serological test will provide guidance of the level of immunity post infection.”
Throughout the ongoing global pandemic, one of the most common questions raised by the general public is, ‘what is the different in doing the PCR testing, antigen testing and ORAWELL IgM / IgG rapid testing?’
Dr. Weagle explains the limitation of the PCR and antigen testing, stating that “the direct virus test, such as PCR and antigen, detect the virus directly. That being said, it cannot distinguish active, dead or fragments of the virus. As a result, the information provided by such test is limited.”
According to Dr. Weagle, while both direct virus and serological tests have their place, it is best practice to provide the most information possible with the first test. The early days of COVID-19 testing availably was limited, but with the wide range of testing currently possible, people should select the test that answers the most important questions first: ‘Are you infectious or contagious or do you have immunity?’
With the company’s leading science team, DIVOC, in partnership with Well Biotech, has always being innovative and strives to provide the best technologies to the market – with the assay technology consistently improving each day.
For more information about DIVOC, please visit www.divocdiagnostics.com.
About the Companies
The mission of DIVOC and Well Biotech is putting people’s health as the first priority; they are planning to provide the most economical test on the market and to supply the most information as it is made available. Furthermore, DIVOC and Well Biotech’s goal is to make this test available to anyone, anywhere, and anytime.
