Travel Advisory: New Lane Closure and Lane Shift Start This Week on Route 37

Starting Friday, October 2 at 9 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin a temporary lane closure and a lane shift at the I-95/Route 37 interchange in Warwick. The changes will be in place through the end of this year.

The first change affects Exit 14A on I-95 South, with one of the two lanes closed. The change does not affect access for Exit 14B toward Route 37 West. The second change involves shifting both lanes of travel on Route 37 East to the right, just after the I-95 South (Exit 2A) off-ramp. The two changes together will create a safe work zone for ongoing bridge rehabilitation on the center portion of the Route 37 East bridge over I-95.

Drivers should plan additional travel time and reduce their speed when driving in these new work zones.

The changes are part of the $75.9 million, multi-bridge project to repair deficient bridges along the Route 37 corridor in Cranston and Warwick and will be in place through the end of this year.

The Route 37 Bridges Project includes preservation, major rehabilitation, and/or reconstruction of 15 bridge structures in both Cranston and Warwick. Six of these bridges are structurally deficient. Four of them will be replaced and the other two will be rehabilitated. The project also includes safety improvements at the Pontiac Avenue interchange from Route 37 West.

The project is funded in part by a $20 million federal TIGER grant secured by Rhode Island's Congressional delegation.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Route 37 Bridges Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.