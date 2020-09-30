9/30/2020

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING Leaders Applaud CFO Patronis’ Guiding Principles for Liability Protections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida leaders representing small businesses, health care, retail and other various industries applauded Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis on his guiding principles on liability protections, which is aimed at helping lawmakers as they craft legislation for the upcoming legislative session. This is what they’re saying…

David Hart, Executive Vice President, Florida Chamber of Commerce said, “The Florida Chamber stands with CFO Jimmy Patronis in support of targeted and timely liability protections related to COVID-19 for businesses trying to keep their customers and employees safe. This pandemic should not mean another trial lawyer payday and businesses should be able to keep their doors open and employees paid without fear of a pending tidal wave of litigation.”

Brewster Bevis, Senior Vice President, Associated Industries of Florida said, “AIF and our member companies applaud CFO Patronis for his commitment to sound liability protections for Florida’s job creators. As businesses begin to climb out of this economic downturn, they need to know they will be protected from frivolous lawsuits.”

Dr. Andrew Brown, President of the Florida Dental Association said, “On behalf of the Florida Dental Association, I thank CFO Patronis for his leadership in championing principled policies that provide uniformity and consistency during these unprecedented times. Many of Florida’s more than 14,000 dentists are small business owners. We are glad to be back to work, continuing to use the strictest infection control procedures we have had in place for decades, to ensure that Floridians get the safe, timely and essential care they need to stay healthy and out of the emergency room.”

Cecil Pearce, President, Florida Insurance Council said, “I commend CFO Patronis for spearheading this critical initiative and ensuring there are vital liability protections in place for Florida businesses still reeling from the impacts of this pandemic. As the President of Florida Insurance Council, we are committed to focusing on key financial service issues facing Florida consumers and businesses. We look forward to working with CFO Patronis this legislative session to ensure that the fallout from COVID-19 does not add more burden on businesses in our state that are just looking to make a living and support their employees.”

William Large, president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute said, “CFO Patronis was among the first to call for COVID liability protections for businesses not long after the pandemic first took hold. The Florida Justice Reform Institute applauds CFO Patronis for his guiding principles to make sure Florida’s businesses can get back to work without fear of being set up for a COVID lawsuit. That’s just good, common sense and the sort of leadership Florida needs during these challenging times."

Florida Medical Association said, "We applaud Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for recognizing the enormous personal sacrifice of Florida physicians who are facing financial hardship while they continue serving our community and caring for patients infected with COVID-19. The Florida Medical Association looks forward to working with CFO Patronis to enact meaningful liability reforms to protect our physician heroes."

Barry Grooms, 2020 president of Florida Realtors® and Margy Grant, CEO of Florida Realtors® said, “Florida Realtors® commends CFO Patronis’ effort to protect businesses and professionals from frivolous ligation that negatively impacts their ability to conduct business in Florida. REALTORS® statewide remain committed to safe practices in selling and renting residential and commercial real estate, a core foundation of Florida’s economy.”

Carol Dover, President and CEO of Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association said, “On behalf of the 10,000 members of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA), I want to applaud CFO Patronis for making liability protection for businesses a priority. COVID-19 has had devastating effects on Florida’s hospitality industry, which would only be made worse by frivolous lawsuits that will further unfairly destroy hardworking hotel and restaurant operators and potentially put their employees out of work. Liability protection is essential to ensure that only meritorious suits move forward, and we look forward to working with CFO Patronis and his team on this proposal.”

Scott Shalley, President and CEO, Florida Retail Federation said, “Florida’s retailers are working hard to serve their customers while keeping them safe and well. Yet, these critical small businesses are at serious risk without liability protections during this unprecedented time. Florida’s retailers support CFO Patronis’s guiding principles, which put people, businesses and justice above attorney profits."

Bill Herrle, National Federation of Independent Business Florida Executive Director said, “CFO Patronis is spot-on. When trying to re-build commerce under COVID, small business owners need to know that the state has their back. Jimmy Patronis says he does.”

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).