ANCIENT BRANDS MILLING ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF THE ANDERSONS, INC. DYERSVILLE, IOWA OPERATION

DYERSVILLE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dyersville, Iowa, September 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ancient Brands Milling, LLC, recently announced it has completed the purchase of the grain puffing and blending assets formerly owned and operated by The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) in Dyersville, Iowa.

This transaction by Ancient Brands Milling represents the next step in the evolution of the company formerly known as Ancient Brands Grain: from its heritage as a puffed grain start-up in 2016 to now managing every aspect of the supply chain for its gluten-free product portfolio, including processing, manufacturing and quality assurance.

“Ancient Brands Milling is excited to be entering into this next chapter in our company’s history,” said Patrick Hemminger, President of Ancient Brands Milling. “We are eager to begin working with the skilled and energized team members in Dyersville to continue to be a customer-centric vendor partner, providing innovative products, strong food safety and unsurpassed service, quality and consistency. Ancient Brands Milling is uniquely equipped to add innovative value to plant-based product applications with our portfolio of grain and legume based whole puffs and pre-gelatinized powders. This recent evolution is a big step for us as we assert ourselves as a leading provider of functional, micro-reduced ingredients for plant-based applications.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Ancient Brands Milling, LLC

Ancient Brands Milling (ABM) is a leading provider of puffed rice, ancient grains and heritage grains to a number of North America’s most recognized food processors and brands. In addition to its puffed grain portfolio, ABM also provides custom blending services for market-leading baking mix brands and ancient grain supply chain solutions. For more information, visit www.ancientbrands.com .

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture. Founded in Maumee, Ohio, in 1947, the company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Through its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, visit www.andersonsinc.com.

SOURCE: Ancient Brands Milling, LLC

For further information: Patrick Hemminger – President email:PHemminger@ancientbrands.com

