Construction of the Roundabout in Hermitage, Mercer County to Move into the Fourth Phase

Traffic Pattern Will Shift for Westbound Traffic on East State Street

​The construction of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street (Route 3008) in the City of Hermitage, Mercer County is expected to move into Phase 4 of work Thursday, October 1, 2020.

As part of the progression of the work, westbound traffic on East State Street will start using a portion of the improved intersection near the Shenango Valley Mall. Eastbound traffic will continue using the southern portion of the roundabout. Traffic will continue to be restricted to one lane in each direction.

Route 62 remains closed near the entrance to Red Lobster. A car detour is posted using Route 18 and East State Street. A truck detour is posted using Route 18, Route 418 (Maple Drive), and East State Street.

In Phase 4, a new mall entrance will be constructed, and the temporary roadway formerly used by East State Street traffic will be removed.

Phase 5 will include the opening of the single-lane roundabout to all traffic. The project will conclude with work off the roadway, which is anticipated to happen in early November 2020.

Throughout construction, traffic delays are anticipated near the project area, especially during morning and afternoon peak rush hour traffic volume times. Motorists are urged to alternate routes whenever possible. Access to all the businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/ShenangoRoundabout. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

The contractor is Kirila Contractors, Inc. of Brookfield, Ohio. The contract cost is $3,896,000, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #