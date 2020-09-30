North Carolina’s August County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in August. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 11.6 percent, while Camden and Watauga Counties each had the lowest at 4.6 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount each had the highest rate at 9.1 percent and New Bern had the lowest at 5.9 percent. The August not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 6.8 percent.

Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% August 7 91 2 July (revised) 0 86 14

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in August by 22,848 to 4,485,131, while those unemployed decreased by 108,798 to 327,976. Since August 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 379,491, while those unemployed increased 117,769.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2020 when the state unemployment rate for September 2020 will be released.