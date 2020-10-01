Stephen Varanko III Featured in Rock Land Times Article on Conquering Fears

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading author and psychologist Stephen Varanko III was recently featured in a Rock Land Times article instructing readers how to embrace their fears. Stephen Varanko III was chosen to be featured in the article due to his extensive experience with empowering people to live life to the fullest in spite of the obstacles they face.

In the news article, Varanko identifies four steps for embracing one’s fears. For starters, he explains that people should write their fears down, as this can be a helpful release for their mental processing. In fact, people may want to build spider diagrams that will allow them to capture the problems bothering them and then make links among them. According to Varanko, this may help them to explore the deeper levels of fear uniting these issues.

Stephen Varanko III also encourages readers to have conversations with their younger selves. Through this process, they may discover things that used to bother them and may still be bothering them. However, they might also revisit past issues that have since disappeared, pointing to their ability to galvanize themselves against their fears.

In the Rock Land Times article, Varanko also encourages readers to actually put themselves in situations that are not comfortable for them. For example, if they prefer not to be in social situations involving strangers, they should force themselves to be in a setting where they have to interact with strangers.

Finally, Varanko uses the news article to emphasize the value of rewarding oneself for facing one’s fears. Rewards may vary among individuals, but they could include positive activities that they have not done in quite some time. Furthermore, it would behoove people to give compliments to others more frequently, as this can make their internal dialogue more positive and help them to create more positive environments around them going forward.

