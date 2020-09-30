ScyllaDB Hires Experienced NoSQL and Open Source Growth Leader Randall Jackson as Chief Revenue Officer

Former MongoDB VP will lead new business at fast-growing NoSQL database company

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NoSQL database software company ScyllaDB today announced that veteran sales executive Randall Jackson has joined as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Jackson will guide top-line revenue growth across all pricing and deployment models, including partnership and channel sales, subscription-based enterprise and database-as-a-service offerings. Scylla is a high-performance alternative to Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, built from the ground up for speed, scale and low latency, and designed for real-time big data applications.

Jackson is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in open source, NoSQL and enterprise go-to-market strategy. He previously served as VP of North America Enterprise Sales for MongoDB, where he drove Fortune 100 and federal sales teams. Prior to that, Jackson spent six years building MarkLogic’s Public Sector division from the ground up. He also led worldwide sales at Kong and Mapbox and directed GTM strategy for object storage startup SwiftStack (acquired by NVIDIA).

“ScyllaDB is growing quickly on all fronts,” said ScyllaDB CEO Dor Laor. “We’re expanding our core business, forging new partnerships and transforming Scylla to support more and more use cases. Randall’s experience will be instrumental in further scaling our sales organization and ensuring our business strategy stays aligned with a fast-changing market.”

“ScyllaDB’s enterprise traction, innovative products and superior performance present a huge opportunity to gain market share,” Jackson said. “I’m excited to lead this team and apply what I’ve learned serving a diverse customer base and helping them solve their critical business problems, as well as driving revenue growth and strategy for uniquely impactful high-tech companies.”

The appointment reflects ScyllaDB’s rapid customer growth and expansion into new markets. Notable new customers include chat service Discord, blogging platform Medium and real estate database company Zillow. The company also recently announced the AWS Outposts Ready designation for its Scylla Cloud database-as-a-service, which differentiates ScyllaDB as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts.

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. API-compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X. Comcast, Discord, Grab, Medium, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

Media Contact:

Theresa Carper

415 848 9175

ScyllaDB-PR@firebrand.marketing