Food Lion Feeds to Donate Up to 240,000 Meals Through “Sack to Give Back”

1,000 Meals to be Donated for Each Quarterback Sack Made by Participating College Teams

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2020 college football season, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with eight colleges and universities to donate up to 240,000 meals to nourish neighbors in need. During the season, for every quarterback sack made by a participating college, Food Lion Feeds will donate 1,000 meals to local food bank partners.



“Fighting hunger in the towns and cities we serve is core to all we do at Food Lion, and once again we are cheering on each school to rack up as many sacks as they can to help us in this mission,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “The Sack to Give Back program is a fun and unique way to join with each school and its players to fight hunger across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. We’re proud of the hard work these student athletes do on the field to make sure more of our neighbors can eat this holiday season.”

The participating colleges are listed below:

Appalachian State

Clemson University

East Carolina University

Liberty University

North Carolina State University

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Virginia Tech University

Wake Forest University

For more information on Food Lion’s commitment to end hunger in the towns and cities it serves through Food Lion Feeds, please visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:

Kelly Powell

704-310-3886

Kelly.Powell@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc300660-fe4a-436b-b32b-bfeaaf9cf214