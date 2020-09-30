Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT)

Shareholders with $150,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 23, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Vaxart, Inc. (“Vaxart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VXRT) securities between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Vaxart investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/vaxart-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a news release announcing that it had been selected for Operation Warp Speed (“OWS”), the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat the coronavirus.

On July 25, 2020, a New York Times article revealed that Vaxart’s vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency was organizing in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed. However, the Company was not selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Vaxart had exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in OWS; (2) that Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses; (3) that, in reality, the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support; and (4) that, at the time Defendants’ statements were made, those studies were ongoing, and no determination had been made.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vaxart securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 23, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com