GNUS, STAA & BIDU Shareholder Update: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Deadlines

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS)

Class Period: March 17, 2020 - July 5, 2020

Deadline: October 19, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gnus

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that material adverse regarding the launch of the Kartoon Channel! app. The lawsuit continues to allege that Genius Brands made false and misleading statements about Nickelodeon’s claimed broadcast expansion of Genius Brands’ Rainbow Rangers cartoon, as well as its growth potential and overall prospects as a company.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA)

Class Period: February 26, 2020 - August 10, 2020

Deadline: October 19, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/staa

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that material adverse facts. Specifically the complaint alleges that defendants were overstating and/or mischaracterizing: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and that as a result of the foregoing, (4) Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)

Class Period: April 8, 2016 - August 13, 2020

Deadline: October 19, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bidu1

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Baidu misrepresented the financial and business condition of iQIYI; (2) iQIYI had inadequate controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

