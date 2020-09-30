Job Announcement - Legal Secretary

Legal Secretary

The Burleigh County Human Resource Department will be accepting applications from September 29, 2020 through October 13, 2020 for the position of Legal Secretary available in the State’s Attorney’s office. The description below contains a general summary and specific outlines for duties for a Legal Secretary.

Salary Grade: 3 Number of openings: 1 (one)

Starting Salary Range: $16.80 - $18.71 per hour Type of Recruitment: Internal/External

Minimum Qualifications:

Requires a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma (GED), one year of office support, clerical, or secretarial work experience. College coursework in an administrative support program with an emphasis in the legal field may substitute for the work experience requirement if it provides the knowledge and skills required to perform the duties of the position.

Preference will be given to applicants with legal office setting experience.

Knowledge and skills in the use of computers for data entry, reports and correspondence. Experience with Word preferred.

Requires a high degree of written and/or verbal communication skills dealing with employees, clients, or the general public, with the ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under limited supervision.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Perform receptionist duties of answering phones, taking and delivering messages, process incoming and outgoing mail, and assist members of the public.

Processing and monitoring restitution payments.

Perform legal secretary work assisting members of the legal staff.

Accept documents from the public, including restitution payments, witness reimbursement forms, NSF/No account checks from businesses, etc. and refer to appropriate personnel.

Provide clerical assistance to staff to include typing, filing, word processing and documentation of dispositions, fingerprint checks, and other information.

Record and process initial charge for fingerprint forms.

File legal documents and correspondence and record dispositions of criminal judgments.

Process reports and citations, gather supporting documents, record dispositions and assist legal staff as needed.

Perform other duties as required and assigned.

How to Apply:

Tip to Applicants: Read and follow the instructions on the Vacancy Announcement, the application, and any other requested item before completing and submitting your application packet.

Applicants must apply online and register at the following address: http://burleighco.com/jobs/ .

Applicants must also provide,

Resume; Three (3) professional references; College transcripts (if applicable), and Cover letter with a written summary that clearly explains how the applicant’s work experience is related to the description of essential duties and responsibilities, minimum qualifications, and level of work experience. Applications must be submitted on line by the closing date. All other required documents must be submitted to Burleigh County Human Resources, 316 N. 5th Suite 106, PO Box 5518, Bismarck, ND 58506-5518 or e-mailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov by the closing date listed. Failure to apply online and send required documents will result in your application not being considered further. Telephone number: (701) 222-6669. Fax Number: (701) 221-3395.

We only accept applications online. We no longer accept paper applications. We do not receive or accept general employment applications. Applicants must apply for a specific position within the County to be considered for that position. All Job Service North Dakota locations or Burleigh County’s Human Resource office can assist you with completing your online application.

Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indication disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

Applicants who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Desiree Hilborn at 701-222-6669.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.