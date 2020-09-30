The 35 Top Food Franchises for 2020, According to Franchise Business Owners
Franchise Business Review’s Independent Research Identifies the Best Food and Beverage Franchises to Own in 2020.
Now, more than ever, prospective franchisees must do their due diligence and compare opportunities side-by-side.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the Top Food and Beverage Franchises of 2020. Despite the challenges facing the restaurant industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these award-winning brands ranked high in owner satisfaction by the franchisees who own and operate them.
— Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year recognizing the top franchises in specific sectors.
To identify this year’s list of top food and beverage franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from over 4,300 franchise owners representing 100 franchise brands in the food sector. The companies on the list received the highest ratings from their franchisees in an independent satisfaction survey, which covers financial opportunity, training and support, leadership, operations and product development, core values, general satisfaction, and the franchisee community.
“Many food and beverage franchises suffered when COVID hit, but as the sector begins to recover there are opportunities out there for franchise buyers to be successful - if they choose a brand wisely. Now, more than ever, prospective franchisees must do their due diligence and compare opportunities side-by-side,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Carefully considering feedback from current franchise owners as well as independent third-party rankings and reviews can aid in your decision making. The 35 award-winning food brands that made the list of Top Food and Beverage Franchises were lauded for their strong leadership, open communication, and ability to work WITH franchisees to navigate all the challenges thrown at them this year.”
The full list of the 2020 Top Food and Beverage Franchises is available at: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/franchise-category/top-food-beverage-franchises/
Research on the 2021 overall Top Franchises is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
###
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
Ali Forman
Franchise Business Review
+1 603-319-4818
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn