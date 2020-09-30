Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Trout Stocking in Maryland Resumes for Fall Fishing

Hatchery-Raised Trout Bound for Select Creeks, Lakes, Rivers

Photo of brown trout in the waterThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources will soon begin fall trout stocking. The department anticipates stocking thousands of brown, golden, and rainbow trout in select creeks, lakes, and rivers across the state starting in early October. 

Some stocked streams have seasonal restrictions so anglers should consult the 2020-2021 Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing for all regulations and restrictions. 

Stocking dates, times, and locations are chosen based on temperatures, water flow, and weather conditions, and as such are not scheduled in advance. Anglers can sign up to receive stocking updates or can call a recorded hotline at 800-688-3467, which is updated every Friday. We also publish stocking information on our website and social media channels.

Anglers are reminded that under Maryland’s guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19, face coverings are required in outdoor public areas whenever it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.

For information on fishing licenses and other related products, please visit our online COMPASS portal or visit our Licensing and Registration Services website.

