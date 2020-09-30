Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,788 in the last 365 days.

Smart Speaker Market Size Growing at 23.4% CAGR: Investment Opportunities, Revenue Models and Trends

Smart Speaker Market - AMR

Smart Speaker Market - AMR

Rising disposable income, and greater inclination toward technological products among millennials have boosted the growth of the global smart speaker market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proliferation of smart home devices, rising disposable income, and greater inclination toward technological products among millennials have boosted the growth of the global smart speaker market. However, privacy & security concern and localization of languages hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the establishment of natural language processing (NLP) is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the global smart speaker market was pegged at $4.36 billion in 2017 and is estimated to $23.32 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Access Full Version of Research Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-speaker-market

The global smart speaker market is divided on the basis of an intelligent virtual assistant, end user, distribution channel, price, and region. Based on an intelligent virtual assistant, the market is segmented in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, and others. The Amazon Alexa segment dominated the market in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market. However, the Siri segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the market is bifurcated into personal and commercial. The personal segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than four-fifths of the total market. However, the commercial segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.7% through 2025.

Download Sample Report with Advanced Details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5017

Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. The online segment held the largest share in 2017, garnering more than four-fifths of the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.6% from 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of price, the market is divided into low, mid, and premium. The low segment held the lion’s share in 2017. However, the premium segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the North America region held the largest share, contributing more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 24.9% during the study period.

Enquire For More Analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5017

The global smart speaker market report provides analysis of the major market players such as Apple, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Alibaba Group, Bose Corporation, Sonos, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xiaomi, Baidu Inc., and Plantronics, Inc. (Altec Lansing/AL Infinity, LLC).

Exclusive Articles:

Smart headphone To Offer More Personalization With Touch of Luxury

New wave of smart speakers makes its way with innovative features

Smart Robot: Integration of AI Is The Key To Limitless Opportunities

About us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides a one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies the client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1?855?550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Avenue Subscription Based Report Library - Allied Market Research

You just read:

Smart Speaker Market Size Growing at 23.4% CAGR: Investment Opportunities, Revenue Models and Trends

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.