Blue Ridge Global Promotes Santhosh Srirambhatla to Chief Technology Officer

Srirambhatla has helped lead Blue Ridge product and technology direction since 2017

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, a leader in supply chain planning and pricing solutions, announces the promotion of Santhosh Srirambhatla to Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Srirambhatla is responsible for the continued development of Blue Ridge’s engineering, technology, innovation and IT infrastructure and operations. Blue Ridge’s supply chain planning technology helps Blue Ridge customers reduce costs, improve service levels and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus.



“Santhosh has been a key leader since joining us in 2017,” said Jim Byrnes, Blue Ridge chief executive officer. “His unique perspective, serving as both a technology provider and also a planner in his career, has informed our strategy and helped put Blue Ridge at the forefront of supply chain innovation.”

Prior to his promotion to CTO, Srirambhatla served as Blue Ridge’s vice president of product development. He also worked as a senior director of global services at supply chain planning company Steelwedge and a senior business systems analyst at Honeywell International.

Srirambhatla was instrumental in the development of Blue Ridge’s newest product, Supply Chain Planning 180, announced earlier this month. Release 180 leverages new machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced features that unlock the science behind demand sensing capabilities—Demand Classification Enhancement, Intermittent Demand Forecasting and Intelligent Min/Max Replenishment.

