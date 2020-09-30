Enhanced Pet Sciences Publishes First Results of Multi-Year CBD Study Under Master Agreement with University of Kentucky

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Ky., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhanced Pet Sciences (EPS) and AgTech Scientific are pleased to announce the first of a dozen anticipated publications from its multi-year clinical studies on cannabidiol (CBD). These studies are being undertaken with the University of Kentucky and in collaboration with other leading universities. The initial publication which studies the impact of treats containing CBD on canine responses to “noise-induced fear” can be found at the link below in Frontiers Veterinary Science:



http://journal.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/fvets.2020.569565/full?&utm_source=Email_to_authors_&utm_medium=Email&utm_content=T1_11.5e1_

author&utm_campaign=Email_publication&field=&journalName=Frontiers_in_Veterinary_Science&id=569565

EPS has been also been working in parallel with UK’s Gluck Equine Research Center to study the impact of CBD on equine inflammation. The Gluck Center aims to publish the data from the initial phases of the study by the end of this year. This research, that began in late 2018, is expected to provide valuable qualitative and quantitative information on safety, dosing, delivery methods, and efficacy of CBD in equine applications.

With respect to the canine study, EPS points to the following quote from the article:

“Consumption of food and treats, consistency of stool, frequency of elimination, activity during exercise, mucus membrane color, and other indicators of general health status were monitored twice daily by research personnel. Evidence of any adverse event—defined as any symptom occurrence that would not be expected in normal dogs—was also monitored. However, no adverse events were observed in any dogs following the administration of CBD treats during this study.”

Reid Parr, Head of Research and Development at EPS, is looking forward to publishing subsequent trials currently under way, stating: “Our focus now with the canine research is to provide further clarity on areas highlighted in these initial studies for further inquiry, particularly related to dosing and contraindications.” He notes the following quote from the canine study as an example of some of the insight gained from the peer reviewed research:

“It may be inadvisable to administer CBD concomitantly with other products or medications as the results from this study highlight potential drug interactions associated with CBD use. Considering the increased interest of CBD use in companion animals, continued research is essential to understanding the mechanisms by which CBD may exert anxiolytic effects as well as possible risks, like drug interactions, associated with CBD administration.”

Michael Joseph French, President of EPS, is pleased with the progress on both the canine and equine studies stating: “EPS was founded as a research driven company. Our vision was to understand the true benefits of CBD and hemp derived products through clinically proven research, for the benefit our four-legged friends and humans further down the road. We are pleased to publish these first trials. I am more enthusiastic about the future of CBD and hemp derived products than ever before. We believe our studies will prove helpful to researchers, regulators and pet parents alike.”

About AgTech Scientific

The company is truly virtually integrated with indoor and outdoor farming, agricultural processing, extraction of CBD and other key ingredients, and the manufacturing of consumer packaged goods

In 2017, a master agreement was signed with the University of Kentucky. We believe the multi-year studies will prove helpful to researchers, regulators and the general public to better understand the effects and potential benefits of hemp derived products.

The company is based in Paris, KY and has two facilities. The 2,000,000 square foot ultra-modern greenhouse and Ag processing center allows for premium growing and production year-round. The new 50,000 square foot Extraction and Manufacturing Center is just minutes away from the greenhouse. This new facility allows for extraction, formulation, and consumer packaged goods manufacturing in a custom-built environment.

For more information contact:

Jessica Scott

Director of Corporate Communications

jessica@agtechscientific.com



Or visit:

www.agtechscientific.com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements herein relating to the Company constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including production and/or sales of hemp derived products, quantities of future hemp products production, anticipated revenues in connection with such sales, the overall projected size of the market, completion and/or expansion of production facilities, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of production not yet determinable, and other key management assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and involve risk and uncertainties relating to the Company’s historical experience with regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, changes in hemp products prices, actual operating performance of facilities, and other uninsured risks. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Contents are provided for general information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction. The information in this news release is qualified in its entirety.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07990a9b-2d38-45da-8da6-d6f4c44d28b3