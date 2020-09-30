Delaware integrates prescription monitoring program into its electronic health record system

DOVER, DE – All Delaware prescribers and pharmacists can now integrate their electronic health record and pharmacy management systems with the state’s prescription monitoring program (PMP), the Delaware Division of Professional Regulation has announced.

The integration will be via Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway solution.

Appriss Health has delivered PMP services for the Delaware Division of Professional Regulation since 2017. The system manages more than 16 million controlled substance prescriptions and currently has more than 7,800 users.

The Delaware Division of Professional Regulation is covering all fees associated with the integration service to ensure broad adoption and help providers meet state mandates and policies regarding the prescribing of controlled substances.

“Delaware currently has the second highest drug overdose death rate in the United States, and the ongoing opioid crisis has created a colossal challenge for the state’s behavioral health treatment providers,” Delaware Prescription Monitoring Program Administrator Jason Slavoski said. “This statewide partnership with Appriss Health improves our PMP’s efficacy to help mitigate the opioid epidemic in our communities.

Through PMP Gateway, all providers throughout the state will have easier access to new resources and PMP information within their clinical workflow. This integration helps to enhance timely clinical support decisions and improve patient care and safety for all Delaware residents.

The statewide integration of PMP data into electronic health records (EHR) at the point of care increases the ease of access and use of prescription information to help healthcare providers make critical clinical decisions, including the prescribing and dispensing of controlled substances, as well as patient care and safety.

Prior to this integration initiative, Delaware prescribers had to log in to separate systems to query patient information, which took important time away from patient care. Now, the EHR will automatically initiate a patient query, which will return the patient’s controlled substance prescription records directly within the clinical workflow inside the EHR.

“Wide adoption of prescription monitoring information into clinical workflow can effectively identify, prevent, and manage potential problems with prescription drug addiction,” said Appriss Health President Rob Cohen. “We’re honored to partner with the Delaware Division of Professional Regulation to provide healthcare providers with enhanced tools for early intervention of substance use disorder and improved outcomes.”

Media Contact: Michael Chesney Delaware Department of State 302-577-8472 michael.chesney@delaware.gov