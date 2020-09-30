Jasper’s Dark Sky Festival Marks Tenth Year Anniversary of Connecting All Ages to the Universe and Beyond

This year’s theme offers guests the experience to ‘Venture Beyond Earth’

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourism Jasper is pleased to announce the return of Dark Sky Festival, from October 16 to 25, 2020. The tenth anniversary of the Festival boasts a star-studded schedule of activities that will attract legions of amateur astronomers to the world’s second largest accessible dark sky preserve in a new, physically distanced way.



With this year’s theme – Venture Beyond Earth – visitors will have endless ways to power down, look up and enjoy the enthralling Jasper sky. Events may be smaller to adhere to COVID-19 regulations, but the self-guided opportunities will be bigger than ever.

“It’s our ten-year anniversary, and I’m so pleased we can offer festival-goers such an exciting program,” said science journalist Niki Wilson, Jasper’s Dark Sky Festival host. “Jasper National Park is a special place where it’s actually dark enough to see the milky way, or glimpse the aurora,” she said. “These are important experiences for many people. I’m glad we can provide an opportunity to celebrate them.”

Festival organizers are thrilled to offer two headline events this year. Celebrated astronauts Robert Thirsk and Nicole Stott will share their personal experiences aboard the 2009 mission on the International Space Station, and speculate on the future of space exploration. Next up, founder and CEO of Delalune Space, Rob Meyerson, and NASA engineer, Adam Stelzner will talk about why we should go to Mars, and what it will take to get there.

Other activities include Stars and Smoke at Maligne Canyon, a two-course dinner followed by the opportunity to peek at the galaxy through some of the Canadian Rockies’ biggest telescopes. Morning keynotes by Torah Kachur, science columnist at CBC, and Dr. Shawna Pandya, citizen-scientist astronaut candidate, are sure to inspire and generate the lively Q & A sessions these events are known for. Events continue with Symphony Under the Sun, Peak-Nic Under the Stars, and a family-friendly Animals of the Night Hike – all while maintaining two metres between guests. To finish the day, the Downstream Lounge will host an entertaining evening of science at After Dark Trivia Night, hosted by Canadian television personality Alan Nursall.

Finally, for those looking to enjoy the Dark Sky Preserve all month long, the Jasper Planetarium will be hosting several events throughout the entire month of October.

This year’s Dark Sky Festival prioritizes health and safety while offering a thrilling yet accessible getaway for travelers across Canada. Attendees are encouraged to follow all public health orders and check for the latest updates from Parks Canada, Tourism Jasper, and the Town of Jasper prior to travel.

To find more information about Jasper’s Dark Sky Festival, visit www.jasperdarksky.travel.

About Tourism Jasper

Tourism Jasper is the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park, Canada’s base of adventure. As the keepers of the Jasper brand, their role is to present Jasper as it really is: an awe-inspiring and authentic Rocky Mountain destination – the entry point to Canada’s most epic adventures. It is from here that the greatest personal expeditions begin; where explorers and wanderers from around the world collect to enjoy the activities, accommodations, restaurants, and businesses of the town of Jasper, before taking on the real Canadian Rockies of Jasper National Park. Jasper welcomes those prepared to Venture Beyond. For more information about travel to Jasper, visit www.jasper.travel.

Media Inquiries

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations

lkruk@brooklinepr.com

403-390-2170