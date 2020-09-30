Accruent to Share Industry Best Practices and Product Innovation at Insights 2020 Virtual User Conference

Virtual Event Keynotes and Breakout Sessions to Highlight Customer Stories, Product Trainings and COVID-19 Market Updates

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that it will virtually host its annual Insights 2020 user conference over the course of two weeks in October. The event will be tailored to Accruent’s healthcare and manufacturing customers on October 6-7, followed by customers in higher education, retail, corporate real estate, and the public sector on October 13-14. Both weeks will include market updates, product deep-dives and updates, in-depth learning, and valuable networking opportunities that will help attendees amplify their organizational impact and make better use of their existing tools.

According to research analyst firm Verdantix, companies are responding to COVID-19 by dramatically reducing their workplace operating density to 20% to 50% of normal capacity. This dramatic shift has moved facilities management into the spotlight, dominating the conversation across industries as leaders continue to prioritize the health and safety of their employees and customers. It has become mission-critical for organizations to ensure their teams have the tools and skills in place to maintain safe, productive environments, which is why it is so important for thought leaders to connect and discuss facilities best practices at events like Accruent’s annual user conference.

This year’s conference will offer attendees access to industry insights and specialized training geared toward using Accruent products to respond to the effects of COVID-19, in addition to skill building opportunities for every-day use. Attendees will hear how their peers are navigating the current COVID-19 landscape and how Accruent software has helped facilitate their responses. This will further empower attendees to amplify their skills for greater business impact.

“We’ve been listening to our customers and observing how their use of Accruent software has evolved in these unprecedented times,” explains Melissa Hammerle, Commercial President at Accruent. “We look forward to providing a forum for everyone in our community to share what they have learned as well as gain insights they can use as they continue to adapt.”

The event will offer attendees free and on-demand access to:

Executive Updates: Accruent’s executive leadership will share their thoughts on recent market trends as well as the strategic vision for the company.

Accruent’s executive leadership will share their thoughts on recent market trends as well as the strategic vision for the company. In-Depth Product Training: Geared toward both introductory and power users, sessions will offer guidance on using new and powerful features across Accruent products.

Geared toward both introductory and power users, sessions will offer guidance on using new and powerful features across Accruent products. Spotlight on Customer Stories: Hear innovative and inspiring stories during customer- and partner-led presentations from a variety of industry-leading organizations.

Hear innovative and inspiring stories during customer- and partner-led presentations from a variety of industry-leading organizations. New Product Releases : A first look at the latest product enhancements, including project management for retail and maintenance management for manufacturing.

: A first look at the latest product enhancements, including project management for retail and maintenance management for manufacturing. Networking : Curated sessions that will allow attendees to build connections with their peers.

: Curated sessions that will allow attendees to build connections with their peers. Inspiring Keynote Presentation: Hear from Jay Shetty, author of Think Like a Monk, as he shares practical steps anyone can take every day to live a less anxious, more meaningful life.

Accruent helps more than 10,000 organizations worldwide plan, manage and control their built environment, providing software and services such as capital planning and facilities surveys, lease administration and accounting, maintenance management, engineering document management, space management and scheduling, and IoT remote monitoring.

“Offering this event virtually allows us to connect with an even wider audience than we have in the past,” adds Andy Ruse, President of Accruent. “We are looking forward to hearing new perspectives and amplifying the reach of our skill-building resources to empower teams with the knowledge they need to be successful. Having this platform to connect and learn from each other is what makes the Insights conference so valuable – both for us and our customers.”



For more information on Insights 2020 or to register to attend, please visit the event page.

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

Patrick Lethert Accruent 1-612-465-0731 plethert@accruent.com