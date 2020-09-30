Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,760 in the last 365 days.

VXRT, BLNK, PLAN Shareholder Update: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT)
Class Period: June 25, 2020 - July 25, 2020
Deadline: October 23, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/vxrt
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding its vaccine candidate.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)
Class Period: March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020
Deadline: October 23, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/blnk
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) many of Blink’s charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (2) Blink’s purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) the purported growth of the Company’s network has been overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN)
Class Period: November 21, 2019 - February 26, 2020
Deadline: October 23, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/qtt
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) as a result, Anaplan’s financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

VXRT, BLNK, PLAN Shareholder Update: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.