MORE THAN 4,500 CYBERCRIME COMPLAINTS FROM SC MADE TO FBI IN 2019 - DO YOUR PART #BECYBERSMART

Page Content

Last year, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received 4,541 complaints from South Carolinians about cybercrimes. According to their 2019 Internet Crime Report, 2019 saw the highest number of cybercrime complaints to the FBI and the highest dollar losses from cybercrime since 2000.

Phishing and similar ploys, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and extortion were the most frequently reported complaints. The FBI reported that the most costly complaints involved:

Business email compromise,

Romance or confidence fraud, and

Spoofing (criminals posing as a known, trusted source)

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) takes cybersecurity seriously and wants to help South Carolinians protect themselves at work and at home. The 2020 Cybersecurity Awareness Month begins tomorrow with these seven calls to action:

Lock down your login . Use long, random, memorable passwords. Enable multifactor (two-step) authentication to add another layer of security. Don't share passwords.

. Use long, random, memorable passwords. Enable multifactor (two-step) authentication to add another layer of security. Don't share passwords. When in doubt, throw it out . Don't respond to unsolicited and suspicious texts or emails with attachments or links. Delete them.

. Don't respond to unsolicited and suspicious texts or emails with attachments or links. Delete them. Keep a clean machine. Make sure your operating system is up-to-date and you're downloading regular security updates. Secure your home router.

Make sure your operating system is up-to-date and you're downloading regular security updates. Secure your home router. Keep tabs on your apps. Review your apps to delete ones you don't use, turn on automatic updates, and turn off unnecessary access permissions.

Review your apps to delete ones you don't use, turn on automatic updates, and turn off unnecessary access permissions. Own your online presence. Don't overshare on social media. Cybercriminals can use this information for a cyberattack. Check that only websites you trust have access to your information.

Don't overshare on social media. Cybercriminals can use this information for a cyberattack. Check that only websites you trust have access to your information. Share with care. Don't share personal information on social media. Tax professionals and business owners should consider using encryption software to transform data into unreadable files for an unauthorized user.

Don't share personal information on social media. Tax professionals and business owners should consider using encryption software to transform data into unreadable files for an unauthorized user. Get savvy about Wi-Fi hotspots. Don't use public Wi-Fi if you don't have to. If you must use public Wi-Fi, don't do any sensitive activities like online shopping or banking.

For more tips, visit dor.sc.gov/securitycenter. Follow the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for more Cybersecurity Awareness Month tips and other news.