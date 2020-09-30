COMMISSIONER MILLER CONNECTS TEXANS WITH HEALTHY MEALS THROUGH CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM

AUSTIN- Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is reminding Texans that the federally funded Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) offers nutritious meals to children and adults in need across the Lone Star State. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has partnered with approximately 13,000 adult day care centers, child care centers and home-based day cares in Texas to serve nutritious free or reduced-priced meals through CACFP.

Benefits

CACFP partners offer healthy meals and snacks coupled with nutrition education to promote healthy eating habits. Commissioner Miller and TDA encourage connections between CACFP programs and Texas agriculture. TDA is committed to guiding families towards healthy lifestyles and a healthier future for the great state of Texas.

Meals that are provided through CACFP are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). CACFP provides nutritious meals to children and adults enrolled in participating child care centers, day care homes and adult day care centers.

The following groups automatically qualify for free meals:

Children in households getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits; or who are enrolled in Early Head Start; Head Start or Even Start Programs; or who receive Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits automatically qualify for free meals through participating CACFP providers.

Foster children placed with a caregiver by the state or courts are eligible for free meals. If you have foster children living with you and wish to apply for free meals for your foster child, contact your participating child care center or day care home for assistance.

Adults who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits, Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) automatically qualify for free meals.

The following groups may qualify for free or reduced-price meals depending on their eligibility information as indicated in their application:

Children in households that do not receive any of the above assistance may qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income. See the chart below for income eligibility guidelines.

Parents or guardians who become unemployed may apply for free or reduced-price meals on behalf of their children at any time during the period of unemployment.

Children and adults in households participating in Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women; Infants and Children (WIC) may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Adults who do not receive any of the above assistance may qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income. See the chart below for income eligibility guidelines.

Application

The information provided on the application will be treated confidentially and be used only for eligibility determinations and verification of information.

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, you may request an application from your child care center, adult day care center or day care home provider. An application for free or reduced-price meals cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions. Only one application is required per household, and households may apply at any time.

If your application for free or reduced-price meals is denied, you have the right to request a fair hearing from your child care center, adult day care center or day care home.

Verification of the accuracy of your application for free or reduced-price meals can occur at any time.

To locate a center or day care home participating in CACFP, call (877) TEX-MEAL. Participating child care locations will also display the official "Building for the Future" poster.

Rights

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Income Eligibility Guidelines

Ingresos máximos para determinar

For Determining Free and Reduced-Price Benefits

la elegibilidad para el programa de nutrición

July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021

1 de julio de 2020- 30 de junio de 2021

These guidelines are based on 130% (free) and 185% (reduced) of the federal poverty guidelines and are effective July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021.

