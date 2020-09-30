Xeeva Earns Spot on The Silicon Review’s “50 Fastest Growing Companies” List for 2020

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, MI, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of award-winning AI-powered procurement and sourcing software solutions, announced today that it was included on the “50 Fastest Growing Companies of the year” list for 2020 by The Silicon Review.

The Silicon Review aims to provide its readers with innovative enterprise solutions developed by both established and upcoming enterprises. The annual listing of the 50 fastest growing companies is comprised of companies that are creating change within their industries.

Xeeva was selected based on its innovative approach to disrupting procurement with its spend management solutions that are powered by its patented AI. The solution provider stood out for its data-driven software suite that helps businesses realize value through digital transformation and reveals insights no other solution can see. It is transforming the procurement space through a combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and spend domain expertise. From spend analytics to sourcing to procurement, Xeeva’s technology drives cost savings, visibility, and efficiency gains throughout the procurement process.

“We have been focusing on constantly improving and expanding our technology, and so we are pleased to be recognized as one of the ‘50 Fastest Growing Companies’ by The Silicon Review,” said Nina Vellayan, President & CEO of Xeeva. “All of our success starts with our dedicated and hardworking team. We also wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our loyal customers that utilize our spend management software every day.”

Vellayan, who joined the Xeeva team earlier this year, continued, “As everything in the world is so unpredictable right now, organizations need to have real-time, granular visibility and enhanced insights into their spend to be able to make smarter business decisions. From spend data analysis that surfaces savings opportunities to helping organizations realize those savings through our Sourcing platform and providing a simple consumer-like experience to procure goods and services, our solution suite helps organizations save money every step of the way. As this award states, Xeeva is growing, so we plan to continue to innovate and advance our solutions to keep delivering unparalleled data quality and providing our clients with unprecedented results.”

This award is the third acknowledgment Xeeva and its team has received this month. Earlier in September, the procurement and sourcing software provider was recognized as a “Top 10 Procurement Solution Providers” by CIO Applications, and last week Vellayan won the “Women in Supply Chain” award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Click here to read The Silicon Review’s full feature on Xeeva and learn how its AI-powered solutions can help you solve your data challenges and gain visibility into your spend.

About The Silicon Review

The Silicon Review is the world’s most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Our community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with jillions of diverse IT professionals.

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. From delivering unparalleled data quality and completeness to intelligent guided buying for managing complex procurement operations, take advantage of Xeeva’s unique combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and domain expertise to maximize your procurement efficiency and savings. Xeeva transforms indirect spend management with best practices around spend analytics, data enrichment, sourcing, and procure-to-pay solutions that drive better, more strategic decision-making and deliver real financial impact to the enterprise. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

