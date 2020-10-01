Jewish Family Home Care of Broward Country is Now Hiring Home Health Aides

Jewish Family Home Care is now hiring home health aides to better provide support for the rising home care needs of their community.

Jewish Family Home Care in Broward County, Florida is hiring home health aides to assist with the surging need for non-medical home healthcare services.

We are looking for people who can be more than just employees. We are looking for individuals who will treat our patients like family.” — Teresa Duvall, Jewish Family Home Care President and CEO

DAVIE, FL , USA , October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewish Family Home Care (JFHC), one of the leading home healthcare providers in Broward County, Florida, is now hiring home health aides to better provide support for the rising home care needs of their community. JFHC has seen an increase in clients who require their non-medical home health care support, so they are looking to hire compassionate, empathetic, and reliable caregivers to expand their team.

“Over the last few months, we have seen a gradual, but steady, increase in the number of families seeking help for their loved ones,” Jewish Family Home Care President and CEO Teresa Duvall explained. “We have a reputation for providing safe, effective in-home care to families who cannot care for their loved ones around the clock. More people are turning to us, so we need to employ a bigger workforce, as this trend doesn’t seem to be decreasing.”

Even in this time of uncertainty, people are living longer, and a larger number of families need support with daily activities, such as overnight help, respite care, and more. Home health aides at JFHC work a variety of hours but typically care for the same patients and families to ensure quality and consistency for patients, making it a great choice for those who need set hours and want to develop trusting relationships with their patients.

The primary role of a home health aide at JFHC is to assist clients in performing daily personal care activities, which can include assisting the patient with personal hygiene routines, general wellness checks, cooking, cleaning, eating, dressing, shaving, giving medication, and transportation.

In addition to home health aides, JFHC also has other positions available for qualified candidates.

“We are looking for people who can be more than just employees. We are looking for individuals who will treat our patients like family and who genuinely care about providing quality non-medical assistance,” said Duvall. “We understand that the local economy is suffering and many people have lost their jobs, so we are happy to be able to offer this opportunity to dedicated and qualified candidates.”

For more information about Jewish Family Home Care and their available positions, please visit their website.

More About Jewish Family Home Care

Even as one of Broward County’s largest home care agencies, each of Jewish Family Home Care caregivers operates with the hands-on touch of a family-managed, not-for-profit organization. Jewish Family Home Care provides a range of reliable and compassionate home care services for seniors, including companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, and respite for family caregivers.

For more information, call 954-908-5677 or visit https://www.jfcares.org/ to learn more about the personalized home care provider.