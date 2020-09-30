Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR Of 7% In Forecast Period 2018-2026

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market - 2018-2026

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Industry Overview:

The growing occurrence of heart rhythm disorder represented the incomes worth US$ 5 Bn, in 2018. The growing consumer’s preference towards the continuous heart monitoring to avoid the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias is principally supporting the development of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. ~7% CAGR has been anticipated for the Market market more than 2019-2029, which is conspicuously evaluated to be driven by the on-going research and development in the heart monitoring techniques. North America is foreseen to remain the main market for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market during the estimated time frame. Asia Pacific's market for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is foreseen to witness ~8.5% CAGR through 2029.

Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are extremely useful in tracking the heart function and report any abnormalities in normal function (rhythm). Hence, they do not just help in maintaining a continuous record of heart function but have also proven to be lifesavers due to their ability to report abnormalities in normal heart function, like in the case of a cardiac event.



Top Key Players Of Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Industry:

Baxter

Hospira

Abbott

Astra Zeneca

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Eisai

Fresenius Se & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Extra Insight

The on-going research and development to Open Doors to Multiple Opportunities

At present, Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia worldwide. A large number of people die each year’s owing to the undetected heart rhythm disorder. The continuous monitoring of heart rhythm can detect many arrhythmias for diagnostic testing. In recent years, several types of new and advanced technology have been introduced in heart rhythm monitoring such as wearable technology. Wearable technologies have become an important technology for continuous care and remote monitoring. These wearable devices help to identify the artificial fabrication and prompt ensuing clinical estimation to confirm the diagnosis. Thus, the ongoing innovations and the advancements in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are anticipated to promote its growth over the forecast years.

Increasing Use of Telecardiology

In disorders like cardiac arrhythmia, cardiac monitoring is not just essential but is needed continuously. Cardiac arrhythmia is not fully curable and since it is not practical to retain a patient in the hospital for extremely long durations or to ask a patient to visit the hospital every day (that too for several times a day in some cases). The best possible way to continuously monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia is through remote patient monitoring by using cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices. This in technical terms, is referred to as telecardiology. In telecardiology, the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia are given a cardiac arrhythmia monitoring device which is then superficially fixed on the chest area of the patient. These devices monitor heart rhythm through a set of two or three electrodes and record any abnormalities in heart function and some of these devices can even autonomously record an abnormality or a cardiac event and alert the healthcare professionals. Most of these devices can be monitored remotely and make it possible to effectively and efficiently monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. As it is extremely convenient to monitor the patients remotely when compared to regular patient visits to hospitals, telecardiology is becoming extremely popular both among the patients and the doctors. For instance, currently more than 5 million cardiac arrhythmia patients are being monitored globally through telecardiology and is expected to grow with double digit growth percentage in the next five years. This huge growth in telecardiology means the increase in demand for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, which will ultimately drive the market for these devices. The other factors, such as ease of use, portability of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, and development of smart cardiac monitors are driving the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

Quality Cannot be Controlled by the Devices

Most of the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices come with an automatic analysis software, which analyses the signal. But this analysis depends entirely on signal quality, which in turn is dependent on several different factors, such as proper attachment of the electrodes to the patient’s body, electromagnetic disturbance due to other devices in the vicinity, like the smartphones, and other factors, such as muscle tremors. These devices cannot control these factors and often result in a bad quality signal, which results in the wrong analysis by the analysis software. Often, this wrong analysis is considered by patients as the defect in the device itself and this is leading to a loss of faith in these devices. This is ultimately affecting the sales of these devices and is hindering the market. The other factors, such as poor adoption of telemetry technology in emerging markets and the high cost of remote cardiac arrhythmia monitoring are also hindering the market.

United States Leads the Market in North America

In 2017, the United States cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market held the largest market share in North America due to the presence of high-quality healthcare systems and increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases in the region. In the Asia-Pacific sector, China and South Korea have been identified as potential emerging markets.

Key Factors Shaping cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices

The high prevalence of heart rhythm disorder is the key factor that drives the growth in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market worldwide. The Monitoring of the heart’s rhythm is the major keystone of the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmias. The several devices are used in the cardiac arrhythmias monitoring and diagnosis that includes ECG, mobile cardiac telemetry, implantable monitors, and Holter monitors. These devices are offers convenient and the faster monitoring that helps to improve treatment outcome. Furthermore, the growing use of arrhythmia monitoring devices in the Atrial fibrillation is escalating the growth of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

