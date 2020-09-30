Genenta to present preliminary Phase I/II clinical data on Temferon™ in glioblastoma multiforme at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

/EIN News/ -- MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announced that it will present new preliminary data from the Phase I/II TEM-GBM study of Temferon™ in patients affected with glioblastoma multiforme, at the 4th Virtual Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, hosted by Chardan on 5th and 6th of October 2020.

Pierluigi Paracchi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Genenta Science and Dr. Carlo Russo, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development, will present the data along with an overview of the company’s pipeline and development of Temferon™ in two solid tumor indications.

Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 6

Time (EDT): starting from 2:30pm

Registration at: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_63347/conference_register.html

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) has developed a strategy for ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Genenta’s proprietary product is Temferon™.



The targeted expression of the immunomodulatory molecule in TEMs is achieved combining a transcriptional and post-transcriptional microRNA-mediated control. Thanks to these mechanisms, TEMs become capable of expressing the immunomodulatory molecule interferon-alpha (IFN-α) in the tumor microenvironment.



TEMs are endowed with a pro-angiogenic activity and are spontaneously and actively recruited by developing tumors to sustain their growth. Thanks to the immune-gene transfer, TEMs become the tool for the local delivery of the immunomodulatory molecule. In preclinical models, the local IFN-α release triggered both a direct (anti-angiogenic, pro-apoptotic) and an indirect anti-tumor effect (immune response).



In contrast to antigen-restricted Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells (CAR-T), Temferon™ is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and may reach solid tumors, which remains one of the main unresolved challenge in Immuno oncology. In addition, its immune-modulatory functions may trigger a long-lasting immune response towards multiple tumor antigens.



As a result, Temferon™ should be able to break the tumor-induced immune tolerance by reprogramming the tumor immune microenvironment.



Temferon is under investigation in a Phase I/II clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients.



Genenta’s headquarter is in Milan (Italy) with an office in Alexandria Center’s LaunchLabs, New York (NY, USA). The Company is part of Assobiotec, Italia StartUp, and ELITE (London Stock Exchange Group).



Co-founders: Pierluigi Paracchi, Ospedale San Raffaele (OSR), Prof. Luigi Naldini (Director SR-TIGET, San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy), and Dr. Bernhard Gentner (Hematologist and Physician-Scientist at OSR and SR-TIGET). Dr. Carlo Russo, MD serves as CMO & Head of Development. Genenta has raised more than €33,6M.