[2020-2026] Retail Clinics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising prevalence of communicable diseases around the world is driving the global retail clinics market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Retail Clinics Market Size , Share and Global Trend by Location (Departmental Stores, Shopping Malls, Retail Stores, Others) By Ownership (Standalone, Hospital-owned, Investor-owned, Others), By Mode of Payment (Insurance, Out-of-Pocket) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Improved accessibility of healthcare for the geriatric population is a key factor predicted to contribute significantly to the global retail clinics market.

Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Rising Cases of Communicable Disease Will Enable Growth

The benefits of retail clinics such as less waiting time, easy accessibility, and comparatively lower costs are likely to fuel demand among patients, which will, in, turn boost the global retail clinics market growth. According to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, currently, 2,000 retail clinics are operating in the U.S. alone.

The approval of the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal for Retail Health Care is expected to encourage growth of the retail clinics market. For instance, The Little Clinic, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., received the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Retail Health Care, for the quality of care provided by the company. Moreover, partnerships and acquisitions by leading companies are also predicted to aid global retail clinics market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, Walgreens announced a strategic partnership with LabCrop. Based on the terms of agreement, specimen collection sites of LabCrop will be opened inside Walgreens retail stores. Further, improved accessibility of healthcare for the geriatric population is also likely to support the growth of the global retail clinics market.

The whole world is fighting the novel coronavirus. Sectors and industries are devasted due to the major loss caused by COVID-19 in business. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





According to a survey, there was a surge in the number of retail clinics by 40.0% in 2018. The increasing prevalence of communicable diseases along with the rising burden on conventional clinics are factors predicted to further augment the global retail clinics market growth. Nonetheless, disinclination among general population for treatment in retail clinics is expected to hamper the growth of the global retail clinics market. In addition, inadequate infrastructure for retail clinics in the emerging nations is also a factor predicted to restrict the global retail clinics market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Number of Retail Clinics Will Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, the global retail clinics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global retail clinics market during the forecast period owing to the rising number of retail clinics. Increasing preference for retail clinics mainly due to its convenience and cost-effectiveness along with improved insurance coverage for retail clinics are factors aiding the growth in North America.

The retail clinics market in Europe is predicted to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the growing emphasis on preventive care aiming at the reduction of direct and indirect hospitalization costs associated with the treatment of diseases, reduction in waiting time, and active government support. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a remarkable rate owing to the rising population in the region. In addition, increased efforts to reduce the burden on hospitals along with increasing emphasis on outpatient care are factors likely to boost global retail clinics market revenue in Asia Pacific.





List of Key Players in Retail Clinics Market:

Bellin Health

Walgreens

CVS Health

NEXtCARE

RITE AID

Kroger

RediClinic

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Shopko Stores Operating

Geisinger Health

Sutter Health





Segmentation of the Global Retail Clinics Market:

By Location

• Departmental Stores

• Shopping Malls

• Retail Stores

• Others

By Ownership

• Standalone

• Hospital-owned

• Investor-owned

• Others

By Mode of Payment

• Insurance

• Out-of-Pocket

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





