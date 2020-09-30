Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jamf announces acquisition of Mondada, a leading innovator in patch management

Patch capabilities save the enterprise significant time deploying Mac, while improving organizational security

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Mondada, the creator of Kinobi and Kinobi Pro – leading solutions in patch management for the Apple platform.

Mondada, a five-person company based in Melbourne, Australia, was founded in 2009. The company’s Kinobi patch management solutions integrate with Jamf Pro, allowing organizations to extend Jamf Pro’s built-in patch management functionality to include all Mac applications within an environment. The Kinobi solutions aim to help organizations stay secure while taking away the headache of manually monitoring patch updates. By automating the monitoring and maintenance of application updates, Kinobi frees up IT to deliver the rich Apple experience that end users expect and focus on other strategic initiatives.

“Mondada built the Kinobi solution around Apple and Jamf because we believe in the differentiated power of Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform,” said Justin Clark, general manager and co-founder, Mondada. “We are confident that this unique technology will significantly expand and accelerate Jamf's application lifecycle capabilities in the future.”

Details regarding availability of these capabilities through Jamf will be announced in the near future.

“We are excited to welcome Kinobi and the Mondada team to the Jamf family. Together, we will be able to save critical time for IT by streamlining the work required to maintain or update applications on macOS and provide additional visibility for compliance and compatibility while maintaining a seamless end-user experience,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf.

This transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com

Primary Logo

