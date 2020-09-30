Gilbarco Veeder-Root Introduces Amps2Go Series F7, A Smart Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charger Perfect for Fleets

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced today the introduction of a new addition to their Amps2Go line of smart Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations—the Series F7. The Amps2Go Series F7 complements Gilbarco’s existing e-Mobility solutions and demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to making EV charging broadly accessible to its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

Gilbarco’s Amps2Go Series F7 enables Level 2 charging in ways especially relevant for fleets operating private charging infrastructure. It employs the same rugged design and power output capability as the Amps2Go Series 6, and comes standard with two ports—a feature particularly important for fleet managers focused on maximizing space. Importantly, the Amps2Go Series F7 is backed by the same one-year full-replacement warranty as the Amps2Go Series 6.

“The Amps2Go Series F7 is a perfect complement to our Amps2Go product line. While the Amps2Go Series 6 fits most Level 2 charging use-cases—from fleet and semi-public charging to commercial and/or residential charging—the Series F7 is focused on delivering exceptional value to fleet managers operating ‘behind-the-fence,’ or private fleets” said Deepesh Nayanar, e-Mobility Head, North America, Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

“All the features of this charger, like the standard dual port configuration, are geared towards maximizing fleet uptime,” Nayanar added.

Gilbarco’s Amps2Go charger is powered by SemaConnect, a leader in providing smart, networked Level 2 charging solutions across North America, with thousands of units deployed and operational. Gilbarco and SemaConnect’s partnership equips both companies to better serve customers in a unique and powerful way.

“SemaConnect is excited to continue partnering with Gilbarco as they introduce the Amps2Go Series F7. Given its sturdy construction and standard dual port configuration, we are confident Gilbarco’s fleet customers will consider the Series F7 a fantastic edition to the Amps2Go product line,” Mahi Reddy, CEO SemaConnect, said.

Gilbarco is committed to offering a full range of power levels and charging options to customers to fulfill their specific operational needs. To this end, the introduction of Gilbarco’s Amps2Go Series F7 Level 2 charger serves as a perfect complement to its existing portfolio of exceptional e-Mobility products. Gilbarco offers DC fast charging, AC Level 2 charging, software, and extensive service solutions to its long-standing customers seeking to make the electrification transition.

To learn more about how you can start your journey into EV charging, please visit www.gilbarco.com/e-mobility.

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, payment solutions, tank gauges, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: www.gilbarco.com

ABOUT SEMACONNECT

SemaConnect is the leading provider of smart electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. SemaConnect is the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.

