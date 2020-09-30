Men’s Health Improves When Women Take Charge, Says Dr. David Samadi’s New Book

The Ultimate Manual available on Amazon dr samadi in scrubs

What every woman should know about men’s health and how they can help

Women are the gatekeepers of our health. Majority of Healthcare decisions are made by women. The Ultimate Manual is a perfect book for women to buy and read in order to make their men healthy.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David Samadi , world-renowned urologic oncologist and robotic surgeon, has a relentless passion and ambition to improve men’s health – with the help of women. Tackling the tough topic of the decline of American men’s health, Dr. Samadi’s extensive medical expertise is showcased in his first book, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide To Men’s Health and Wellness is now available online at both Amazon. One part of his book discusses why women are men’s best allies encouraging them to live more fulfilled healthier lives.“Women are the gatekeepers of their families’ health,” explained Dr. Samadi. “Doctors depend on women to get men into our offices, addressing health concerns of their husbands, boyfriends, dads, and sons who often avoid or ignore these problems, until it’s too late. I highly respect women’s intelligence and insight and as men, we can learn a great deal from them.”This book recognizes good health doesn’t just happen and women know this. Relying on personal responsibility, women anticipate the possibility of health issues. The book highlights women’s proactive, take charge attitude of living healthier lifestyles. In Dr. Samadi’s opinion, women are ideal for overseeing and encouraging men’s well-being too.Dr. Samadi’s approach on women’s role in men’s health is simple. Recruit an army of women fired-up ready to mobilize the men they love to improve their health and well-being while increasing longevity at the same time.The Ultimate MANual hits a homerun by devoting the first chapter talking specifically to women about the men they care about. It spells out why and how women can improve men’s health and better yet, why having healthy men in their lives benefits women too. Dr. Samadi provides pointers on beginning the not-so-easy but necessary conversations of convincing men to take care of themselves. Once this hurdle is passed, and men have adopted better health habits, they’ll experience the best health they’ve had in years.Anyone wishing to learn more about Dr. David Samadi ’s new book for interviews or other media appearances can contact him here:Phone: 212-365-5000Email: dsamadi@drsamadicenter.comDr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

