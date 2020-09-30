COVID-19 Frontline Worker, CRNA, and Advocate Yana Krmic Begins Term as NYSANA President

Yana Krmic, an immigrant from the Russian Federation, has served as Chief CRNA for a large NYC healthcare system and will now serve as NYSANA President

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Association of Nurse Anesthetists (NYSANA), announced on Sunday that Yana Krmic, CRNA, MSN, APRN has begun her term as president of the 1,700-member organization that includes CRNAs (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) and SRNAs (Student Registered Nurse Anesthetists) located statewide. She previously served as vice president of the organization during the 2019–2020 year.

Krmic was born in Ukraine and due to health issues spent most of her childhood in hospitals. She recognized at an early age the important role that nurses play in the healing process, not just with their knowledge and expertise, but also with their compassion. She attended nursing school in Siberia and her first job was as a registered nurse at a facility within the Arctic Circle. After immigrating to the United States, she completed her training to become a nurse in this country, attending Molloy College and later the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She earned certifications as a respiratory therapist, advanced practiced registered nurse, masters in the science of nursing, and as a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

Joining NYSANA in 2008, Krmic became an outspoken advocate for the profession of CRNAs and the role they play in the healthcare system. With New York being one of only two states in the country that still require CRNAs to be supervised, Krmic has worked with NYSANA leadership as well as state officials to change the archaic law.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S. and NYC area in early 2020, Krmic worked for days on end, treating countless patients on the front lines. Because of the special skill set of CRNAs, she said her profession was uniquely qualified to assist in the pandemic.

Working with state leaders and the governor’s office, Krmic and NYSANA leadership brought this fact to Governor Cuomo’s attention. As part of his pandemic response efforts, Cuomo issued an executive order removing the supervision requirements and allowing CRNAs in New York State to use their skills and certifications during the pandemic. Krmic has said her main goal as president of NYSANA is to work with state legislators and the governor’s office to make the removal of supervision permanent.

“On the frontlines, our physician colleagues, surgeons and hospital administrators have witnessed the sacrifice and hard work performed by CRNAs every day,” said Yana Krmic, president of NYSANA. “During the devastating events of this pandemic, CRNAs often found themselves as the only airway specialists on the COVID-19 response teams. Today -- when we are back in the operating rooms, ambulatory surgery centers, and non-operating room locations -- bringing back and mandating supervision or medical direction seems a step backward.”

Krmic lives in the NYC area with her husband, and two children. Her term as president will run through September 2021.

