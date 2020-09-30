Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Strategic Partnership with Direct Scripts to Provide Medication Therapy Management using MedWise™ to Self-insured Employer Markets

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced a partnership with Direct Scripts, a pharmacy solutions administrator focused on benefits management for self-insured employers.

“We have forged a strategic partnership with Direct Scripts which will enable us to expand our Medication Therapy Management and MedWise™ medication safety review services to additional self-insured employer groups, leveraging both our clinical call centers and community pharmacy network,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD.

The partnership will save self-insured companies costs on their medical spend and improve their employee’s health and well-being through mitigating adverse drug events. The TRHC medication safety solutions will complement Direct Scripts services that reduce prescription program expenses and lower drug costs.

“Direct Scripts not only offers comprehensive pharmacy benefits to thousands of members nationwide, but we also are poised to provide industry leading analytics, reporting, and now, traditional and enhanced medication therapy management services through our new TRHC relationship. These new services will support self-insured companies and individuals to reduce costs, improve their experience and achieve better outcomes,” said Direct Scripts Chief Pharmacy/Chief Operations Officer, Brian Peltz, MS, RPh, FACHE. “Medication safety reviews leveraging the TRHC clinical call center and community pharmacy network, will be offered as a service Direct Scripts can provide via TRHC as a differentiator in the market.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, pharmacist providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Direct Scripts

Direct Scripts is a Pharmacy Solutions Administrator (PSA) built for a new era in pharmacy benefits management for self-insured employers. Its fully transparent, customer-centric business model enables it to deliver the best solutions, for the best price, resulting in the best patient outcomes. For more information visit https://directscripts.com/full-service-psa/.

