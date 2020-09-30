CHF Solutions Initiatives at HFSA 24th Annual Scientific Meeting Highlight Aquadex Therapy Performance in Heart Failure

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced its initiatives for the 24th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) from September 30 to October 6, 2020. The conference is being held this year on a virtual platform at https://hfsa.org/annualscientificmeeting/program.



Key highlights on Aquadex™ Therapy at VirtualHFSA2020 include:

Clinical Study Data from “Ten Year Experience of Ultrafiltration for Management of Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF)” presented during the Live Poster Chats on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 from 1:15 to 2:45pm ET.

Case Study on “Outpatient Ultrafiltration to prevent Hospital Readmission During COVID-19 Pandemic in Diuretic Intolerant Patient: Case Study” presented during the Live Poster Chats on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 from 1:15 to 2:45pm ET.

Virtual booth at https://virtual.hfsa.org/node/301597/exhibithall/0/422944#lct=exhibithall-422944 with an opportunity to ask questions of CHF Solutions’ clinical specialists and access educational materials regarding the treatment of heart failure patients, including the recent webinar “Precision Medicine for the Treatment of Fluid Overload in Patients with Acute Heart Failure” presented by Dr. John Jefferies, the Jay M. Sullivan Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of Cardiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.



“This year’s virtual platform provides medical professionals with efficient access to valuable information and clinical data. We are excited to share how the Aquadex system has proven to be advantageous in the delivery of effective care for heart failure patients and patients with COVID-19,” said John Erb, Chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. “We look forward to the presentation of additional data involving the use of ultrafiltration in the treatment of heart failure during the conference.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the company’s initiatives in connection with the 24th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our expectations regarding the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

