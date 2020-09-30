Harrow Health Appoints Larry Van Horn to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) today announced the appointment of Larry Van Horn to its Board of Directors.



Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, commented, “I am honored to welcome Larry to the Harrow Health Board of Directors where his work on advocacy for consumer pricing transparency and forward-thinking innovation-focused healthcare solutions are in keeping with Harrow’s mission, vision, and values. Larry is not only an entrepreneur and experienced board member, but he is also a national thought-leader on the delivery of healthcare goods and services and related policies, having advised both state and federal lawmakers at the highest levels. We are confident Larry’s business acumen, policy insights, and entrepreneurial spirit, will amount to significant contributions at Harrow and our subsidiary businesses.”

“I would like to thank Mark and the entire Harrow Health Board of Directors for welcoming me to the team,” said Mr. Van Horn. “I am excited to be a part of the next phase of growth at Harrow, an innovative and forward-thinking Nashville-based healthcare business. I strongly believe my background and experience working with healthcare decision makers and business executives nationwide regarding healthcare policy and the future of healthcare delivery will be of great service to Mark, the Board and the entire Harrow team. I am eagerly looking forward to being a part of the culture of innovation at Harrow and I look forward to contributing to shareholder value and good corporate governance.”

Effective September 28, 2020, Mr. Anthony Principi, who has served on the Harrow Health Board of Directors since 2015, resigned from his roles with the company and Mr. Van Horn will immediately fill those vacancies. Commenting on Mr. Principi’s service on the Harrow Board, Harrow Health Chairman Robert J. Kammer stated, “We are truly grateful for Tony’s contribution and commitment to Harrow over the past five years. His sharp mind, thoughtful insight, and infallible character have helped Harrow transform itself into the growing business it is today.”

About Mr. Van Horn

Mr. Van Horn is an entrepreneur, board member, and leading expert and researcher on healthcare management and economics. A nontraditional academic, his activity spans business, health policy, and academia. His research has appeared in such leading journals as the Journal of Health Economics, Journal of Law and Economics, New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Public Budgeting and Financial Management, and Harvard Business Review. He is the founder and CEO of Preverity, Inc. located in Nashville, Tennessee. Preverity is a healthcare analytic firm comprised of data scientists that has created the market-leading risk prediction platform for medical malpractice in the U.S. serving commercial malpractice insurers. Mr. Van Horn has extensive board experience on both public and private boards. Since its founding, he has been Governance Committee Chair and Compensation Committee Member for Community Health Care Realty Trust. He served as Compensation Committee Chair and Audit Committee Member for Quorum Health Corporation prior to it being taken private. He is the Board Chair for Savida Inc., a PE-backed MAT opioid treatment company with locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Delaware, and Virginia. He is a member of the CEO Council for Council Capital and advisory boards for Harpeth Capital and Council Capital. He is the Executive Director of Health Affairs and Founder and Director of the Center of Health Care Market Innovation at Vanderbilt University. He is also the Co-Director of Nashville Health Care Council Fellows Program. Professor Van Horn holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and an M.B.A., a Master’s in Public Health and a B.A. from the University of Rochester.



About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ImprimisRx , the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals , Surface Pharmaceuticals , Melt Pharmaceuticals , Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Stowe Pharmaceuticals, and Visionology, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, and Mayfield. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

ir@harrowinc.com

