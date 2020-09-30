Tim Ørting Joins Sysco as Executive Vice President & President, Foodservice Operations - International

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announced today that Tim Ørting will join the company as the executive vice president & president, foodservice operations – international, effective January 4, 2021.

In this newly-created role, Ørting will lead Sysco’s international operations in Canada, Europe, The Bahamas and Latin America, as well as the company’s International Food Group business. Based in Sysco’s London office, he will oversee the development and execution of key strategies for growth in these important geographies.

“Tim is an experienced food executive having led commercial and supply chain teams across multiple diverse markets and geographies,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “His strong track record of delivering results and extensive international experience, including expertise related to mergers and acquisitions, integrations, joint ventures and new market entry, uniquely position him to lead and grow our international businesses."

Ørting joins Sysco from a 30-year career with Arla, a top five international, dairy cooperative based in Denmark, and the world’s largest producer of organic dairy products, with both a branded and private label portfolio. In his current role as the executive vice president, international, for Arla, Tim leads a multinational organization in more than 30 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, China, Southeast Asia, Australia and the Americas.

