Shanxi Brands online tour kicks off in GTW Virtual Exhibition B2B Platform

To support and re-connect global trade & promote new investment opportunities, Shanxi province is focusing on the lucrative markets & enterprises of the Middle East and Africa to restart the business and its global supply chain. Shanxi Brands Online Tour on the Silk Road is held virtually instead of the traditional offline exhibition platform and started successfully on 28th Sep 2020.

Following the Belt and Road Initiative, adhering to the principles of "discussion, contribution & share together", CCPIT Shanxi Province has implemented an open-door policy through the international trade platform for the prominent Shanxi Province and its companies.

Since the inaugural event held in 2015, it has been hosted in more than 20 countries including Russia, Hungary, Italy, Germany and Austria. This international collaboration has helped many Shanxi foreign trade companies develop their businesses, which has resulted with the export volume of foreign trade increasing year by year.

The ‘Shanxi Brand Online Tour on the Silk Road’ already is the most important trade channel of Shanxi export product and services. Many foreign trade companies could directly engage and develop new partnerships with Highly Qualified and Industry Leading Chinese suppliers from this exhibition.

Currently there are 120 companies from Shanxi Province showcasing their products in GTW – Virtual Exhibition Platform, as they are unable to attend international physical exhibitions.

Shanxi province is world renowned for their key industries including: Household products, Flange & Pipe fittings, Food, Construction, Machinery, Chemical industry and Environmental protection

