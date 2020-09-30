Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,723 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Interference with access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502547

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. B. Slaney                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020, 2036 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gully Hill Rd. in the Town of Starksboro

VIOLATIONS:

-First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

-Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Brian Johnson                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/29/2020 at 2036 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an

assault at a residence in the Town of Starksboro.

 

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Brian Johnson (34), of Starksboro,

VT had assaulted a household member. Further investigation revealed Johnson had

prevented access to emergency services for the victim.

 

Johnson was subsequently placed under arrest for First Degree Aggravated

Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

 

Johnson was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

 

Johnson was released with a citation to appear

in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2020, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Interference with access to Emergency Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.