New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Interference with access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502547

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. B. Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020, 2036 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gully Hill Rd. in the Town of Starksboro

VIOLATIONS:

-First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

-Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Brian Johnson

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/29/2020 at 2036 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an

assault at a residence in the Town of Starksboro.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Brian Johnson (34), of Starksboro,

VT had assaulted a household member. Further investigation revealed Johnson had

prevented access to emergency services for the victim.

Johnson was subsequently placed under arrest for First Degree Aggravated

Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

Johnson was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

Johnson was released with a citation to appear

in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.