New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Interference with access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502547
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. B. Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020, 2036 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gully Hill Rd. in the Town of Starksboro
VIOLATIONS:
-First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
-Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Brian Johnson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/29/2020 at 2036 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an
assault at a residence in the Town of Starksboro.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Brian Johnson (34), of Starksboro,
VT had assaulted a household member. Further investigation revealed Johnson had
prevented access to emergency services for the victim.
Johnson was subsequently placed under arrest for First Degree Aggravated
Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.
Johnson was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.
Johnson was released with a citation to appear
in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.