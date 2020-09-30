Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NordPass announces its password health functionality and the launch of NordPass Business Beta

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The password manager NordPass has released a new major security feature — Password Heath. In addition, the NordPass Business beta version now also has an Admin Panel.

Password Health feature

Password Health is a new Premium feature designed to help users identify vulnerable passwords. NordPass automatically scans all passwords stored in the user’s vault and shows which accounts have passwords that need to be updated. Vulnerable passwords will be categorized into weak, reused, and old.

NordPass Business Beta

The beta version of NordPass Business including the Admin Panel has been launched. Business clients can now add, suspend, delete, and change the status of the company’s members all in a single place.

3 GB of free cloud storage

Both premium and freemium NordPass users can now make use of up to 3GB of free cloud storage from the co-brand NordLocker. Users can download NordLocker’s apps for macOS and Windows and simply log in with their NordPass credentials. NordLocker is a powerful file encryption tool with a private cloud.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a new-generation password manager shaped with cutting-edge technology, zero-knowledge encryption, simplicity, and intuitive design in mind. It securely stores and organizes passwords by keeping them in one convenient place. NordPass was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN — one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. For more information: nordpass.com.

Patricia Chaney
+442071935406
patricia@nordvpnmedia.com

 

