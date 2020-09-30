BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg bid in Treatment-naïve PNH Patients

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced new data from treatment-naïve (no prior treatment with C5 inhibitors) paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients receiving doses through 400 mg bid of its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, as monotherapy in an ongoing dose-ranging trial.

Oral BCX9930 is driving rapid and dose-dependent reductions in key biomarkers, including LDH, and increasing hemoglobin levels in all PNH patients in the trial. Increases in hemoglobin levels were maintained without transfusions.

BCX9930 has been safe and well tolerated at all doses in the trial. No drug-related serious adverse events have been reported.

“We are thrilled with the clinical benefits and safety profile of oral BCX9930 monotherapy that we continue to see in PNH patients with dosing up to 400 mg bid. With these excellent results, we plan to initiate advanced development trials next year in multiple complement-mediated hematology and nephrology diseases,” said Dr. William Sheridan, chief medical officer of BioCryst.

The FDA has granted both Fast Track status and Orphan Drug Designation to BCX9930 for PNH. BioCryst has confirmed meetings with regulators in the 4th quarter of 2020 to discuss the advanced development program for BCX9930.

Updated Data Through 400 mg bid

All seven PNH patients in the trial were severely ill, with pre-treatment LDH from 3.8 to 11 × ULN, indicating active hemolysis. Four patients had a history of compromised bone marrow function, and two had thrombotic, lung or kidney complications from PNH.





New data from the four treatment-naïve PNH patients who have received more than six weeks of therapy at 400 mg bid show significant clinical benefits for these patients.



º Hemoglobin levels increased by a mean of 3.8 g/dL from baseline. These increases are being maintained without transfusions.



º Three of four patients have responded with hemoglobin levels >11 g/dL to date. Hemoglobin in the fourth patient, who has compromised bone marrow function from aplastic anemia PNH, responded with an increase from 6 g/dL at baseline to 9.5 g/dL on treatment.



º In all four patients, the size of the PNH red blood cell clone approached that of the PNH granulocyte clone, indicating near-complete control of complement-mediated hemolysis. The mean relative (red blood cells/granulocytes) PNH red blood cell clone size increased from 48 percent at baseline to 94 percent on treatment.



º All four patients have shown reductions in LDH. Three of four patients show average serial LDH of <1.5 × ULN. In the fourth patient, the LDH has decreased from a pretreatment baseline of 11 × ULN to 2.2 × ULN on treatment to date.



º All four patients have continued on therapy with BCX9930 based on the investigators’ assessment of clinical benefit.





In addition to the ongoing dose-ranging trial in treatment-naïve PNH patients, the company plans to report data from PNH patients with an inadequate response to C5 inhibitors receiving at least 400 mg bid of BCX9930 by the end of 2020.

Additional details can be found on slides, which can be accessed at the Investors’ section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About the Alternative Pathway and Complement-Mediated Diseases

The complement system is part of the body’s natural immune system and is responsible for helping the body eliminate microbes and damaged cells. Once activated, the complement system stimulates inflammation, phagocytosis and cell lysis. Excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system can cause severe, and potentially fatal, immune and inflammatory disorders. Patients with these diseases currently have no approved treatments or are limited to treatment with repeated intravenous infusions.

The alternative pathway is constantly active and provides a critical amplification loop for all three pathways (alternative, lectin, classical) of the complement system, regardless of the initiating mechanism. Factor D is an essential enzyme, and the first enzyme, in the alternative pathway, making Factor D an attractive target to address complement-mediated diseases.

About BCX9930

Discovered by BioCryst, BCX9930 is a novel, oral, potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of Factor D currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. In an ongoing dose ranging trial of BCX9930 in patients with PNH, BCX9930 was safe and well tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events. As a Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930 is designed as an oral monotherapy that can address both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis in PNH patients. Treatment-naïve PNH patients who have received more than six weeks of therapy at a monotherapy dose of 400 mg bid showed rapid and dose-dependent reductions in key biomarkers, including LDH, and increases in hemoglobin levels that were maintained without transfusions.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat), an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, Marburg virus disease and yellow fever, and BCX9250, an ALK2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst’s first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

