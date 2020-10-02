Chitiz Agarwal is an Official Member of Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Techila Global Services, is now an official member of Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Chitiz Agarwal was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Chitiz Agarwal into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Chitiz has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Chitiz will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Chitiz Agarwal will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
On this achievement, Chitiz Agarwal says, “It has been an absolute honor to be recognized as the member of a council so pristine. For a kid who wanted to become a successful entrepreneur on seeing a big-shot feature of a businessman on a magazine cover, this is no less than a dream come true! This achievement has provided a global platform for my thoughts and the ventures of my company, allowing me to bring a step closer to fulfilling my passion of changing the world with technology.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
Techila Global Services: Techila Global Services is a Salesforce Development Company and Salesforce Consulting Partner Company based out of Boca Raton, Florida. With an industry experience of more than eight years, the company has been helping businesses implement and integrate Salesforce according to their specific requirements. Techila Global Services has also launched a variety of Salesforce tools, including Clean.do (Salesforce audit tool), Textible (Salesforce SMS tool), Salesforce Quickstart, and many others for improved Salesforce implementation.
