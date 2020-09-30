Becky Kay Psychic Medium to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MURIETTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When someone is grieving, they don't want to hear that it's going to be okay, or that their loved one is in a better place. They just want you to hold their hand and be there, holding that space for healing to begin.

Becky Kay is a spiritual psychic medium who empowers and guides others through profound grief. For 15 years, Becky has drawn on her unique ability to communicate with the spirit world to help guide her clients toward healing.

“I've come across so many people who are grieving their loved ones,” says Becky. “They didn't get a chance to say ‘I love you’ or ‘I'm sorry.’ Using my intuition, communicating with my guides as well their own guides, I can help them move forward through their grief.”

Though she was born with this gift, Becky says her abilities were first activated by a near-death experience from a car accident at the age of eight.

“When I came out of a coma, I told my parents that I could see shadows and hear messages from family members who had crossed over,” recalls Becky. “That’s when my spiritual journey began.”

As a psychic medium, Becky is “just the messenger,” a third party. She receives the messages her clients need to hear.

“I use all of my senses and let the spirit come in as how they were in the world. Sometimes I go into a trance and the spirit is using my body,” explains Becky. “The evidence that I get is often something in their past when they were young, that no one else could know. I always go back to their childhood to validate the information or that the person I'm speaking with is connected to them.”

Becky says on the other side, there is no drama. Everyone has free will to come and go wherever they want to. Our loved ones get to live the same lifestyle, but without stress.

“It's more like dancing, music. They see grief in this world and they wait for us to give them permission to assist us. says Becky. “You just have to be open and not afraid. There's a lot of fear in this world. That's where I come in. I always tell my clients, have no expectations, just be open to the process. That's all I ask. Let's see where it goes.

“What fulfills my heart is knowing that when the message came through, even if I may not understand what they meant, my client did,” says Becky. “What fulfills my heart is that they got something out of it for their healing process. There are always going to be bumps on the road, but they can always come back to the message.”

Close Up Radio will feature Becky Kay in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 2nd at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.beckykay.com