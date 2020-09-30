Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2020

Description

An automated teller machine (ATM) is an electronic telecommunications device that enables customers of financial institutions to perform financial transactions, such as cash withdrawals, deposits, transfer funds, or obtaining account information, at any time and without the need for direct interaction with bank staff.

Global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) industry.

The overview provided brings clarity into the definition of products and services, in concurrence with associated applications of the same, at the end-user’s level. It also throws light into the analytic aspects of the technologies associated with production and management. The report provides a deep analysis of international Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market, having its focus on fresh and foremost trends of the industry, including

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) as well as some small players. At least 15 companies are included:

* NCR
* Diebold
* Wincor Nixdorf International
* GRG Banking Equipment
* Hitachi Payment Services
* Synkey Group

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market
* Cash Dispenser
* Automated Deposit Terminal
* Recycle Type

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Banking
* Retai
* Others

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Highlights of the Global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market

Historical and current scenario 
Trends and developments 
Market forecast 
Price analysis and forecast 
Porter’s five forces analysis 
SWOT analysis 
Value chain analysis 

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) by Region
8.2 Import of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in North America (2015-2020)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in South America (2015-2020)

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Europe (2015-2020)

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in MEA (2015-2020)

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) (2015-2020)
14.1 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Supply
14.2 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Supply Forecast
15.2 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 NCR
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of NCR
16.1.4 NCR Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Diebold
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Diebold
16.2.4 Diebold Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Wincor Nixdorf International
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Wincor Nixdorf International
16.3.4 Wincor Nixdorf International Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 GRG Banking Equipment
16.5 Hitachi Payment Services
16.6 Synkey Group
16.7 Perto

